Happy Saturday! Looks like we'll be having pretty moderate weather for your holiday weekend.
Today, we will be having a cloudy Saturday with a high of 69 in Tri-Cities and 68 in Yakima. Yakima may have a slight chance pf rain tonight at only about 10%.
For your Easter Sunday we are seeing more sun with only partly cloudy skies in Tri-Cities and Yakima with a high of 64 in Tri-Cities and 60 in Yakima.
A flat ridging starting this morning into Monday will bring us some moisture. That will flatten out by tonight into tomorrow with an upper-level trough which will bring mountain rain showers and some snow. We may even see those rain showers in lower elevations as well.
Nice weather for Easter Sunday - we'll be having partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s in both Tri-Cities and Yakima and even sunnier skies in Yakima.