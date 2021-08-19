YAKIMA, WA - The average person uses about 75 gallons of water every day, according to the 2020 Yakima water Efficiency Report.
One way to reduce your water waste is by replacing your leaky faucets. Even if one of your faucets drips one drop per second, you are wasting 27 hundred gallons of water every year, according to the Yakima City website.
Also, check your toilet for leakage by adding food coloring to the tank. If your toilet is leaking, that color will appear within 30 minutes.
Replace plumbing fixtures with water-efficient ones to help you save more money. Just look for the WaterSense label.
The US Environmental Protection Agency estimates that if just one out of every 100 American homes had water-efficient fixtures, about 100 million kilowatt-hours of electricity would be saved every year -- avoiding 80 thousand tons of global warming pollution.
Never put water down the drain when there may be another use for it.
For example, when watering a plant or gardening, or even when cleaning.
Also, avoid flushing the toilet unnecessarily. Dispose of tissues, bugs, and other such waste in the trash rather than flushing it down the toilet.
Another tip, don't use running water to thaw meat or other frozen foods. Instead, defrost your food overnight in the refrigerator or by using the defrost setting on your microwave.
And lastly, kitchen sink disposals need lots of water to operate properly. Start a compost pile instead of using your disposal all the time.