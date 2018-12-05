YAKIMA, WA - Drivers around Central Washington are urged to slow down in school zones and pay more attention attention to roadways, especially during winter months.
The Yakima Police Department's Traffic Division has been using extra patrols during winter months to ensure school zones remain safe for students getting on and off the bus.
Law enforcement is not only looking for common traffic violations like cellphone use or speeding, but also to those violating the law in school zones.
West Valley school district's director of transportation offered some advice to help keep your child safe.
- Make sure children wear light or visible clothing.
- Try and have an adult wait with children at the bus stop.
- Make sure you're not to close to the road way, but not hidden behind bushes or trees
- Students can always use a flashlight pointed toward the shoulder of the road. (Not at the driver of the oncoming vehicle)
- When students see a bus approaching make some movement so they are seen more clearly.
- If safety conditions are concerning parents, it is there decision to put children on the bus or transport to school on their own.
- In inclement weather conditions most buses are equipped with a flashing strobe light. However, this can only be used when a student is on board.
A traffic violation in a school zone can cost upwards of more than $419 in Yakima.
If you are concerned with drivers violating traffic laws near your child's bus pick up area, call the school district's department of transportation or local law enforcement.