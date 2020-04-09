Good evening and happy Thursday! A calm night ahead, but not as cold as last night. Lows drop down into the low 40s after sunset.
Sunshine continues as we head into Friday as high pressure continues to hold strong off the coast. High temperatures in the 70s-near 80. Winds will become a little breezy Friday afternoon especially in the Kittitas Valley and Columbia River Gorge.
Dry weather and a slow warming trend for next week. Highs start in the mid 60s Monday and climb to the low 70s by Wednesday.
Recommended for you
NBC RIGHT NOW TOP STORIES IN YOUR INBOX.
GET A FREE HEADLINES EMAIL EVERY MORNING.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Breaking News from NBC Right Now
Get Tri-Cities Breaking News alerts from NBC Right Now.
Daily News Updates from NBC Right Now
A daily newsletter focused on providing important and timely news for Tri-Cities, Yakima and surrounding communities.