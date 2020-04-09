Good evening and happy Thursday! A calm night ahead, but not as cold as last night. Lows drop down into the low 40s after sunset. 
 
Sunshine continues as we head into Friday as high pressure continues to hold strong off the coast. High temperatures in the 70s-near 80. Winds will become a little breezy Friday afternoon especially in the Kittitas Valley and Columbia River Gorge.
 
We may see a stray shower or two break out Saturday as the high pressure weakens allowing a cold front to push in from the north. Gusty winds will also develop Saturday with gusts 30-40 mph. This will likely produce patchy blowing dust in the Columbia Basin and much cooler temperatures for everyone with highs tumbling into the low-mid 60s.
Yet, Easter Sunday will be mostly sunny and seasonable. Weekend highs drop down into the mid-upper 60s. 
 
 
Dry weather and a slow warming trend for next week. Highs start in the mid 60s Monday and climb to the low 70s by Wednesday.

