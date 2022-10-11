Calm quiet night temperatures will drop to the 30s and 40s overnight and winds are light. Air quality has greatly improved and should remain good through Thursday or Friday.
Tomorrow and Thursday will bring more wall-to-wall sunshine with unseasonably warm temperatures in the mid to upper 70s and cool overnight lows in the 30s and 40s. Temperatures from day to night swing a full 30-35 degrees. So, grab the coat or jacket in the morning and peel off those layers in the daytime.
A good chance of smoke and haze returning by Friday into the weekend and temperatures will remain warm into next week.
Tri-Cities
Tuesday Night... Clear & Cool... 43
Wednesday... Sunny... 77/42
Thursday... Sunny... 78/42
Friday... Mostly Sunny, Hazy... 77/44
Saturday... Mostly Sunny, Hazy... 77/43
Sunday... Mostly Sunny, Hazy... 75/43
Monday... Mostly Sunny, Hazy... 76/44
Yakima
Tuesday Night... Clear & Cool... 42
Wednesday... Sunny... 77/42
Thursday... Sunny... 78/43
Friday... Mostly Sunny, Hazy... 78/43
Saturday... Mostly Sunny, Hazy... 77/44
Sunday... Mostly Sunny, Hazy... 76/43
Monday... Mostly Sunny, Hazy... 75/43
