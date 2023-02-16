WALLA WALLA, Wash. -
The Downtown Walla Walla Foundation is working with breweries from Washington, Oregon and Idaho to put on Brew Fest.
The event will take place Saturday February 18th and over 30 breweries will be there as well as some cideries according to Kathryn Witherington, Executive Director of the Downtown Walla Walla Foundation.
Tickets are $40 online prior to the event and $50 at the door. The breweries will be set up in different businesses in downtown Walla Walla.
