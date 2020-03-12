WALLA WALLA,WA- Walla Walla School District took precautions to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus Thursday by canceling all unnecessary events in and out of the district.
The Walla Walla Health District has still not confirmed any cases in the county, bust as more cases arise in surrounding regions the school district has measures put in place.
The Walla Walla School District superintendent said he will be implementing the cancellations starting Friday. This is in order to keep the families, students and staff safe.
Stage 3 safety measures include:
• Enhanced social distancing of students in line with CDC guidelines will be implemented (e.g. ensuring all educational activities refrain from any physical touching between students, postponing daytime assemblies, and continually reinforcing student distancing measures).
• Postponing all after school and weekend events/activities (e.g. athletic contests, concerts, drama productions, after school assemblies, and other student events/activities). Note: This does not impact WWPS athletic, club or co-curricular practices.
• Effective Friday at midnight, we will be postponing outside community use of our indoor facilities for public events and gatherings (e.g. events occurring inside our schools that require facility use agreements for non-district users). Note: This does not apply to our daily, youth service partners and their current student support programs (e.g. Camp Fire, Millennial Soccer, 21st Century) or scheduled community use of outdoor facilities.
At the advice of Governor Inslee and Superintendent Reykdal, Walla Walla Schools continues to prepare for the possibility of an extended school closure directive. My colleagues and I are working tirelessly to ensure we are well prepared for all plausible circumstances, with learning contingencies and accommodations to meet the needs of all students. My pledge to you is to communicate regularly and often throughout this health crisis.
For more information about the school response visit the Walla Walla School District website.