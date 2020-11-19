WALLA WALLA, WA- The Walla Walla School District has set up a system of para educators to assist families with any issues they may be facing during virtual learning.
The para educators also fondly referred to as 'kid champions' by the principal of Sharpstein Elementary, Maria Garcia, find out which students are having a hard time connecting and find a solution.
"Sometimes they just forget their passwords to log on and I tell them I can help them with that," explained Yara Martinez.
Martinez is a para educator who spends her whole day finding solutions to any problem the families or students may have.
"Sometimes it's something simple like a technical issue but other times they could need an alarm clock to wake up on time or headphones if their house is a little noisy," said Martinez.
If that's the case than Yara or another kid champion would make that purchase for them.
Whatever the issue, the Walla Walla School District wants its families to know that there is support and help available.
"We're not going to give up or stop trying to help everyone," Garcia emphasized.
They also are in the middle of setting up a help line that will be available in the evening hours for anyone who needs after hours assistance.