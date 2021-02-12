WALLA WALLA- Due to inclement weather, Walla Walla Department of Community Health (DCH) and county healthcare partners have decided to cancel the second-dose vaccination clinics that were previously scheduled for tomorrow, Saturday, February 13, and Monday, February 15, 2021.
Residents who received their first dose on Saturday, January 23 or Monday, January 25 should arrive at the County Fairgrounds on Saturday, February 20 at the same time they received their first-dose vaccine. Those who are unable to attend on the rescheduled date should reach out to DCH at (509) 524-2647. Those trying to reschedule should leave their name, phone number, the date of their first vaccine and state that they are unable to attend their rescheduled clinic. A DCH representative will reach out early next week to arrange a new time.