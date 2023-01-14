ACROSS AMERICA —
Every January 14th, Walmart Pharmacies help communities across the United States.
The goal? Encourage communities to start the new year on a healthy note, and maintain their health as the year continues. All while making is accessible to EVERYONE.
It's a way for families to understand health and ask questions without needing to visit a doctor, but also take advantage of free screening and update any vaccines they may need.
More than 4,600 Walmart pharmacies hosted Wellness Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Some stores even offered vision screenings, giveaways and product demonstrations.
According to Walmart, here's a list of things to be offered:
- Free health screenings, including glucose, cholesterol, blood pressure, body mass index and vision screenings (select locations)
- Affordable immunizations, including flu, measles, mumps, pneumonia, tetanus, HPV, rubella (MMR), varicella (chicken pox/shingles), whooping cough (TDAP), Hepatitis A & B and more
- No cost to patient COVID-19 vaccines
- Wellness resources and the opportunity to talk with pharmacists
The senior VP of pharmacy for Walmart says he's proud to be able to offer these events.
"These free screenings and affordable immunizations provide not only valuable insight but also valuable protection against illnesses that become common during the winter season," Kevin Host, Walmart’s senior vice president of pharmacy, "We continue to innovate the ways we deliver care through our pharmacies, Vision Centers, Walmart Health Centers and beyond. We look forward to making more positive impacts in the lives of our customers and patients.”
Walmart has been hosting Wellness days since 2014 and have done about five million free health screenings. More than 4,000 of their stores are in underserved communities, meaning this may be the first stop for most people.
