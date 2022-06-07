Mostly sunny this morning with increasing high clouds this afternoon and a chance for scattered showers tonight between 9 PM-1AM. Morning temperatures in the 50s-60s, low-mid 70s by noon and afternoon highs in the upper 70s-low 80s.
An upper level low in the Pacific will send a disturbance in the region tonight with a chance for a few showers. Skies will clear Wednesday morning, becoming partly sunny with highs in the 80s. Daytime heating and orographic lift could trigger a few showers or thunderstorms in the Blues tomorrow afternoon-evening. Ridging will keep us dry Thursday until another system arrives Thursday night with scattered showers. Hit or miss showers will continue Friday with breezy winds, highs in the low-mid 80s.
Just in time for the weekend... More showers and storms! A stronger front pushes onshore Saturday morning increasing our shower and storm chances during the afternoon. Any storm that does develop Saturday could be locally strong with heavy downpours, gusty winds and lightning. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s-low 80s. Leftover showers Sunday morning with gusty winds developing at 30-40 MPH, highs in the 70s and lows in the mid 40s-low 50s. High pressure returns early next week with highs in the low-upper 70s and lows in the 40s-50s.
