Dry, warm, and hazy today with moderate air quality at times. Morning temperatures in the 40s, near 70 by noon and afternoon highs in the mid-upper 70s.
The blocking ridge is here through next week. This will result in hazy sunshine; moderate air quality and above average temperatures with highs in the 70s and lows in the upper 30s-low 40s. Models continue to show the ridge retreating next Saturday with an approaching Pacific front. This system will likely produce gusty winds and scattered showers late Saturday afternoon/evening with temperatures falling into the 60s by Sunday.
