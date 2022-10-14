Dry, warm, and hazy today with moderate air quality at times.  Morning temperatures in the 40s, near 70 by noon and afternoon highs in the mid-upper 70s.
 
The blocking ridge is here through next week.  This will result in hazy sunshine; moderate air quality and above average temperatures with highs in the 70s and lows in the upper 30s-low 40s.  Models continue to show the ridge retreating next Saturday with an approaching Pacific front.  This system will likely produce gusty winds and scattered showers late Saturday afternoon/evening with temperatures falling into the 60s by Sunday.

 

 