Mostly sunny, hazy with high clouds at times today. Smoke will cause issues with air quality as it remains between moderate-unhealthy this weekend. Morning temperatures in the 40s-50s, low-mid 70s by noon and afternoon highs in the low 80s.
Quiet weather this weekend as the Pacific Northwest remains under the influence of an upper-level ridge of high pressure. Satellite shows some high-level clouds moving across the region today. Air quality will remain poor until Monday when an upper-level weather system moves into the region. Models are showing the main energy and moisture staying north in British Columbia as it moves into the Pacific Northwest Monday evening/night. The main impact from this system will be breezy winds Monday evening and cooler temperatures on Tuesday. This system should be able to break the inversion and provide us with enough mixing in the lower atmosphere to help improve the air quality for a few days.
Models develop another blocking ridge over the west coast by Friday with highs climbing into the mid 70s-low 80s by next weekend.
