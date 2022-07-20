Clear skies and warm night, breezy to gusty winds in the Kittitas Valley and Gorge gusts up to 25 to 30 mph. Overnight lows in the in the 60s.
Hot again Thursday temperatures in the upper 90s low 100s. Gusty winds increase in the afternoon gusts up to 25 mph, which will increase fire danger in the area. Slight cool off on Friday to the upper 80s and lower to mid-90s
This weekend will be sunny and warm with temperatures slightly above average for this time of year in the low to mid and upper 90s. Get ready for a hot week next week beginning Monday which will be the beginning of a weeklong heatwave with temperatures in the triple digits for multiple days in a row.
Tri-Cities
Wednesday... Sunny and Hot... 102/64
Thursday... Sunny, Hot and Breezy... 101/63
Friday... Sunny and cooler... 95/59
Saturday... Sunny... 97/61
Sunday... Mostly Sunny... 98/64
Monday... Sunny, Hot... 100/67
Tuesday... Sunny, Hot... 104/70
Wednesday... Sunny, Hot 106/73
Thursday... Sunny, Hot... 110/75
Water Follies (subject to change)
Friday... Sunny, Hot, Windy... 106/74
Saturday... Sunny, Hot... 102/72
Sunday... Sunny, "Little Cooler"... 100/69
Yakima
Wednesday... Sunny and Hot... 99/59
Thursday... Sunny, Hot and Breezy... 98/58
Friday... Sunny and cooler... 93/57
Saturday... Sunny... 94/58
Sunday... Mostly Sunny... 97/61
Monday... Sunny, Hot... 99/63
Tuesday... Sunny, Hot... 100/65
Wednesday... Sunny, Hot 102/67
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.