Clear and warm tonight lows in the upper 50s and low to mid 60s. The big concern tonight is the breezy to windy conditions. Winds in the Kittitas Valley will be 15-25 mph and gusts 35+ mph. Winds in the Yakima Valley and Columbia Basin will be 5-15 and gusts 20+ mph. Fire Danger is high...Be Firewise.
A Red Flag Warning is in effect tonight until 8 PM due to gusty winds and low humidity. AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, Kittitas Valley and Lower Columbia Basin.
* WINDS...West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 11 percent.
* IMPACTS... Fire danger will be elevated due to the combination
of breezy conditions and low relative humidity.
The weekend will be hot dry and breezy to windy with highs in the 90s and lows in the 50s and 60s. The fire danger will remain high this weekend. Look for slightly cooler temperatures on Monday.
