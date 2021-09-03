Clear to partly cloudy tonight with widespread smoke and haze and poor air quality for the Yakima Valley. Overnight lows in the low to mid ‘50s. Temperatures continue to warm up through Tuesday with daytime highs in the mid ’80s to low ‘90s. Breezy to gusty winds Saturday evening through Sunday. Showers will move through the Cascades Saturday night; however, we will remain dry in the Yakima Valley & Columbia Basin. Smoke and haze will continue to plague the region especially the Yakima Valley through Tuesday. An air Quality Alert will remain in place for the Yakima Valley through Tuesday.
Air Quality Alert... Yakima County until Noon Tuesday
Moderate to Very Unhealthy AQ
Limit time outdoors during Unhealthy Air Quality