Clear skies and calmer winds this evening for the Columbia Basin and Yakima Valley lows in the upper 50s and low 60s. Winds will continue to be breezy/windy in the Kittitas Valley 10-15 mph and gusts 25+ mph tonight.
Tomorrow a strong ridge of high pressures will continue to build and increase our temperatures by 10 or more degrees. Look for sunshine and hot temperatures for the rest of the week, with Wednesday being the warmest day of the week, with highs in the 90s and 100s.
Next weekend will be sunny and warm with temperatures slightly above average for this time of year in the low to mid and upper 90s.
Tri-Cities
Tuesday... Mostly Sunny... 105/70
Wednesday... Mostly Sunny, Breezy... 100/65
Thursday... Mostly Sunny... 97/62
Friday... Mostly Sunny... 99/63
Saturday... Sunny, Breezy... 100/65
Sunday... Sunny, Breezy... 96/63
Monday... Sunny, Breezy... 93/60
Yakima
Tuesday... Mostly Sunny... 100/65
Wednesday... Mostly Sunny... 93/55
Thursday... Mostly Sunny... 93/57
Friday... Mostly Sunny... 95/58
Saturday... Sunny, Breezy... 96/58
Sunday... Sunny, Breezy... 90/56
Monday... Sunny, Breezy... 88/55
