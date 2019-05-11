Happy Mother's Day Weekend!
Warmer weather and a few passing clouds this weekend.
As a large upper level ridge that has been sitting off the coast moves inland today pushing the temperatures into the low-mid 90's, a good 15 to 20 degrees above average.
The ridge starts to push east of the region Sunday evening/Monday. This will allow some cooler air to spill over the Cascades late Sunday and could result in some breezy winds along the East Slopes and Kittitas Valley Sunday night into Monday.
Partly sunny and cooler starting off next week with highs in the low-mid 80s.
By next Wednesday the ridge will be replaced with a cool trough of low pressure bringing us a small chance for showers and highs in the low-mid 70s by the end of the week.