Partly cloudy and warm/muggy tonight due to monsoonal moisture moving up from the 4 corners region and bringing strong thunderstorm activity to Central Oregon. There is a slight chance of thunderstorms making their way to NE Oregon and the foothills of the Blues and Cascades and a slight chance of rain elsewhere in the Basin and Valleys. Low temperatures in the 60s and 70s.
Tomorrow expect another warm day with cloud cover and a slight chance of AM showers eventually clearing in the afternoon with breezy to gusty winds. Highs in the 90s and low 100s.
The rest of the week looks to be sunny and dry with temperatures at or just slightly above average in the low to mid and upper 90s.
The weekend looks beautiful with loads of sunshine and seasonal temperatures in the 90s.
Tri-Cities
Tuesday... Hit or Miss T-Storm After 5 PM.. 100/71
Wednesday... Partly/Mostly Sunny, Breezy... 100/66
Thursday... Mostly Sunny... 97/64
Friday... Sunny, Breezy... 99/64
Saturday... Mostly Sunny, Breezy... 96/60
Sunday... Sunny... 96/60
Monday... Mostly Sunny... 97/62
Yakima
Tuesday... Hit or Miss T-Storm After 6 PM.. 99/67
Wednesday... Partly/Mostly Sunny, Breezy... 96/60
Thursday... Mostly Sunny... 94/58
Friday... Sunny, Breezy... 96/60
Saturday... Mostly Sunny, Breezy... 92/58
Sunday... Sunny... 92/56
Monday... Mostly Sunny... 94/58
