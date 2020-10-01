Happy October first everyone! We saw warm temperatures to kick off the new month. Highs today 10-20 degrees above average across the region. Tonight low-level clouds return with smoke remaining up high for haze. Lows in the 40s.
The strong upper-level ridge continues to dominate the west coast. This will produce more warm and dry days with cool nights over the next few days. We will see similar temperatures like what we saw Thursday as we head into the weekend.
Highs Friday in the low-mid 80s with lots of sunshine. We will continue to see the slight haze in the sky from smoke through Saturday. It does look to improve slightly into Sunday.
A weak disturbance will flatten the ridge a bit late Saturday-Sunday, allowing slightly cooler air to spill over the Cascades. Highs cool into the low 80s into next week.
Highs stay in the low-mid 80s through next week with no rain in slight in our seven-day forecast.