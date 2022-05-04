Tonight, increasing clouds light winds and warm overnight lows in the upper 40s and low to mid and upper 50s.
Our next system arrives Thursday with scattered showers, breezy winds, and cooler temperatures dropping back into the 60s with lows in the 40s. Looking for rain mainly before 11 AM in the Kittitas Valley and after 11 AM in the Yakima Valley/Columbia Basin.
Friday more rain and gusty winds 35-45 mph. A slight chance of a thunderstorm mainly near the foothills and potentially for the lower Columbia Basin. Temperatures drop back to the 50s and 60s
Saturday & Sunday should be dry and windy with a slight chance of showers both days. Saturday winds 25-35 mph. Sunday fun day Mother's Day nice with partly sunny skies, light winds, and highs in the mid-60s.
