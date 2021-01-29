Mostly Cloudy skies and patchy fog for Tri-Cities & Yakima lows in the upper 20’s and low 30’s. Scattered showers all weekend and into Monday. Weekend temperatures in the 50’s for Tri-Cities and upper 40’s for Yakima. Breezy to Windy for the region Sunday-Monday and more rain showers Monday for Yakima & Tri-Cities. Ground Hog day is Tuesday will the rodent see his shadow? Stay Tuned! Snow showers on and off all weekend in the Cascades and will continue into the early part of next week.
Warm & Rainy Weekend Ahead
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.