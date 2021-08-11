Warm and hazy tonight through the region smoke and haze will increase overnight through tomorrow morning and lows in the mid ’70s. Triple digits again tomorrow and will remain through Saturday possible record-breaking temperatures 100-110 degrees. Overnight lows will only drop to the mid-’70s during this time period not allowing for much cooling overnight. Thursday’s highs 103-106 degrees. Friday looks to be the hottest day of this heatwave with highs 105-110....Saturday’s temperatures will top out at 100-105 degrees. Smoke and haze will continue to be a problem during this time frame as well and air quality will need to be monitored closely. Cooling slightly Sunday and strong gusty winds develop in the afternoon 30-40 mph which could lead to a Red Flag Warning.
EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY
AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to
103-110 possible.
* WHERE...Portions of central, south central and southeast
Washington and north central and northeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Now through Saturday evening.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.