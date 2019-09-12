Mostly sunny and warmer today with high clouds increasing later this evening. Morning temperatures in the 50s, mid 70s by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 80s.
High pressure is centered to our southeast and will produce a southerly flow across the region, resulting in warmer and dry weather this afternoon. A weak front sitting off the coast this morning will begin to push rain inland today and into the Cascades by tonight. We could see a few showers Friday morning along the east slopes, but everyone else on our side of the mountains will remain dry. The main impact from this front will be cooler temperatures and breezy winds Friday and Saturday. Highs in the upper 70s-low 80s.
Models are finally finding some common ground with the extended forecast. A stronger and cooler system arrives Sunday, bringing showers, breezy winds and much cooler temperatures, highs in the mid 60s-near 70, That's mid October weather! Lingering cool showers on Monday, highs in the upper 60s-near 70. Slight chance for a stray shower next Tuesday, but a little warmer with highs in the low 70s. A little break next Wednesday with some sunshine and highs in the mid 70s.