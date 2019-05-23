Good Morning,
Mostly sunny this morning and then becoming partly sunny by this afternoon/evening. Chance for a few afternoon/evening mountain showers. Morning temperatures in the 50s-60s, mid-upper 70s by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 80s.
Friday we will see another low pressure system drop south from British Columbia and this will give of a chance for a few showers and maybe a stray thunderstorm by Friday afternoon/evening. Any thunderstorms that develop will be capable of gusty winds, brief heavy downpours and small hail. Cooler with more cloud cover, highs falling into the mid 70s and lows near 50.
An upper level trough will remain over the west coast for the Memorial Weekend. Resulting in an unsettled pattern through next Monday. Don't panic, we are looking at just a slight chance (10-30%) for a few stray to scattered showers this weekend. I think we should see some sunshine as well. Highs in the low-upper 70s and lows in the 50s. Warmer Memorial Day with highs climbing back to the 80s. Partly to mostly sunny next Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the low-mid 80s and lows in the 50s.
Monty