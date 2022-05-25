Mostly cloudy this morning, becoming partly sunny and breezy by midday. Morning temperatures in the 50s-60s, low-mid 70s by noon and afternoon highs in the upper 70s-low 80s.
As the upper-level ridge pushes east overnight a cold front will approach the coast allowing a southwesterly flow to develop across the Pacific Northwest. The flow will pump in moisture, warm air and instability into the region tomorrow afternoon producing scattered showers and a few strong/severe thunderstorms. The greatest risk for strong to severe storms will be in the foothill and Blues... Here's what to expect
Severe Weather Threat... Strong to Severe Thunderstorm
- Timing: 3-10 PM
- Location: Blues and Foothills
- Gusts: + 60 MPH
- Hail: 1" or smaller
- Locally Heavy Downpours
- Lightning
We could also see a few stray thunderstorms in the lower Yakima Valley and Columbia Basin (Tri-Cities) between 5-10 PM. At this time the chance for strong/severe storms for this area is very slight. Highs tomorrow in the upper 70s-low 80s. Another system arrives Friday with gusty winds, a few showers and cooler temperatures in the low-mid 70s with lows in the 40s-50s.
Unfortunately, the unsettled weather will continue through the Memorial Weekend. Breezy winds, cooler temperatures and more showers or a stray thunderstorm will arrive with the next system by midday Saturday. This is followed quickly by another front Sunday with breezy winds and scattered showers. Highs this weekend in the mid-upper 60s. A few leftover showers Memorial morning then afternoon clearing and warmer with highs in the low-mid 70s and lows in the 40s-50s. Partly sunny and nice Tuesday with highs in the mid-upper 70s.
