Mostly sunny with high clouds and another warm afternoon. Early morning temperatures in the 40s-50s, mid 70s by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 80s.
The ridge of high pressure that is dominating our region will flatten out a bit as a weak trough moves through southern British Columbia. This system may produce a few stray showers in the north Cascades and for areas north of I-90. Everyone else will likely see high clouds today. A second disturbance will do the same on Thursday and possibly cool us a few degrees with highs in the upper 70s-low 80s. Finally, a third disturbance riding over the ridge Friday may bring a few stray showers to the mountains while everyone else stays dry. Highs Friday in the low-mid 80s and lows in the upper 40s.
Strong ridging for this weekend will send temperatures to the mid 80s and low 90s. Breezy and a little cooler Monday with highs in the mid-upper 80s. Models are in much better agreement for early next week showing a stronger system pushing into the Pacific Northwest on Tuesday producing rain in the Cascades and gusty winds across eastern WA/OR. Cooler Tuesday with highs falling into the 70s and a slight chance for a few nighttime showers. Cooler air spills over the Cascades on Wednesday producing breezy winds with highs in the upper 60s-low 70s.