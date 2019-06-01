Happy Weekend!
Some warm weather expected this weekend. With temperatures sticking around in the 90's for most of the Columbia Basin.
Sunday will be the warmest day of the weekend with a high of 96 for the Tri-Cities and 91 for Yakima.
As we move into next week temperatures are going to cool down slightly but stay clear and warm.
Monday-Wednesday temps in the mid to upper 80's.
By Thursday we do see a shift as a cold front moves through bringing slightly cooler temperatures and more clouds.
No rain is expected for the week, however we may see a slight chance of some in the sloped of the WA/OR Cascades.
On Friday, a chance of scattered showers and a possibility of thunderstorms mainly over the mountains.
Temperatures Thursday-Friday cooling off to mid-low 70's.