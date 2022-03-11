Mostly cloudy with light winds tonight temperatures warmer in the 30s and 40s. Saturday starts out sunny and warm with highs in the low to upper 60s Saturday evening a cold front moves in bringing breezy to gusty winds (10-15 mph) and gusts (20-25 mph) clouds increase and a chance of PM showers. Overnight lows in the 30s and 40s. Snow showers begin Saturday afternoon/night in the Cascades (3-5") and Blues (½-1”) of accumulation. Sunday the system intensifies bringing heavy snow across the Cascades and mountain passes (3-9") and (1-2") for the Blues. Gusty winds and scattered rain showers in the lower elevations. Monday the snow levels rise to 6,000 ft. The Cascades could receive 1-2" of rain and .75-1.5” to the Blues this could lead to rapid snowmelt which increases avalanche danger and rapid snowmelt which could impact rivers and streams. Look for scattered rain for Yakima/Tri-Cities Monday & Tuesday.
Warm Wet Weather This Weekend and Mountain Snow
