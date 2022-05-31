Partly sunny and warmer today with a slight chance for a few mountain showers or thunderstorms later this afternoon.  Morning temperatures in the 50s, near 70 by noon and afternoon highs in the mid-upper 70s.
 
A weak disturbance moving over the ridge, along with daytime heating and a little orographic lifting may be enough for a few stray mountain showers or thunderstorms.  Everyone else will remain dry today and tonight.  Increasing clouds tomorrow as another front pushes inland.  This front will increase our shower/storm chances late Wednesday evening and night.  Scattered showers and a stray storm will be possible Thursday as it moves across eastern WA/OR.  Highs tomorrow in the low-mid 80s and cooler Thursday in the upper 70s-low 80s with lows in the 50s.  Partly cloudy with just a slight chance for a stray shower in the lowlands, highs in the upper 70s-low 80s.
 
Cooler with more rain this weekend as two systems pushing through the Pacific Northwest.  The first arrives Saturday morning with rain and temps falling into the upper 60s-mid 70s and lows in the 50s.  This is quickly followed by another system Sunday with showers and maybe a stray thunderstorm, highs in the low-mid 70s and lows in the 40s-50s.  Breezy and dry early next week as ridging returns, highs in the mid 70s-near 80.