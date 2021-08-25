Hazy sunshine with scattered mid and high-level clouds today for most of the region. The Yakima Valley continues to have issues with unhealthy air quality, especially this morning, as smoke from the Schneider Springs fire spills into the valley. Smoke models do suggest some slight improvements later afternoon. Morning temperatures in the 40s-50s, mid 70s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid 80s.
A weak front will move onshore tonight and may produce a stray shower/sprinkle in the Cascades. The main impact for us east of the Cascades tomorrow will be breezy winds, cooler temperatures and a few more clouds. The breezy winds should give the Yakima Valley a little smoke relief Thursday. It won't last long - The smoke will return Thursday evening as the winds begin to decrease and become northwesterly. Highs fall into the upper 70s-low 80s. A weak upper-level disturbance Thursday night/Friday, swinging through British Columbia, could bring a few showers to the north Cascades and northeast WA.
High pressure returns this weekend with a warming trend. Low-mid 80s Saturday and mid 80s-low 90s Sunday-Monday