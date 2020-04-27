Happy Monday everyone! What a windy day! We saw a mix of sun and clouds all day, but the talker today was definitely those winds. As we approach the overnight hours winds will be dying down as temperatures drop into the mid-40s.
For our Tuesday expect warmer conditions as ridging begins to build over the region. Highs tomorrow in the upper 70s-80, and light winds. Tomorrow will kick start a stretch of warmer days ahead of us. Wednesday more of us will feel the 80 degree temperatures.
Increasing moisture and instability Wednesday could lead to scattered showers and possible thunderstorms in the late afternoon and evening mainly over the mountains.
Temperatures this week start off warm in the upper 70s- lower 80s, before cooling down as we head into the weekend.