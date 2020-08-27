Good evening! Our quiet weather continues tonight as lows drop into the upper 40s-low 50s.
Slightly warmer to finish off our week. A ridge of high pressure moves in Friday to warm up temperatures into the low 90s. Lots of sunshine and dry conditions.
Changes are on the way as we head into the weekend. A dry cold front moves across Saturday and produce strong winds. Some areas could see gusts from 30-40 MPH.
The National Weather Service has issued a Fire Weather Watch Saturday afternoon through the evening. Patchy blowing dust could also be an issue around the Columbia Basin and reduce visibility at times. Low humidity and dry conditions could cause a fire to spread rapidly. Make sure to be fire wise!
Cooler temperatures and lighter winds arrive Sunday behind the front with highs in the low 80s and lows in the 50s. We'll see warmer temperatures as we kick off September back to the mid-upper 90s.