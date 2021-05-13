Partly cloudy tonight and light winds 5-8 mph calming down after midnight overnight lows in the mid 50’s. Tomorrow a beautiful day on tap with sunny skies light winds and temperatures in the low to upper 80’s. The warming trend continues this weekend through Monday with some areas seeing temperatures in the 90’s. Temperatures will drop drastically by Wednesday as a strong weather system pushes in from the coast bringing some much need rain.
Warmer Temperatures On The Way For The Weekend!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.