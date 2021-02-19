Cloudy with patchy fog tonight for the Yakima Valley & Columbia Basin temperatures in the upper 20’s and low 30’s overnight. Tomorrow mostly sunny with a chance of stray showers for Tri-Cities temps in the mid to upper 40’s... snow is melting. Windy and warmer on Sunday with scattered showers developing for Yakima & Tri-Cities high temps upper to mid 50’s.
Snow will continue to fall in the mountains on and off all weekend. Be sure to check those pass reports before traveling to and through the mountains.