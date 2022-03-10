Mostly cloudy with light winds tonight temperatures warmer in the 20’s and 30’s. We warm up a few more degrees Friday in the mid to upper 50s with partly cloudy to partly sunny skies and overnight lows in the low to mid and upper 30s. Saturday starts off with partly sunny skies and temperatures climbing into the low to mid-60s and flirting with 70 in the Columbia Basin. High pressure begins to break down as a weak disturbance moves across the area bringing breezy to gusty winds Saturday afternoon into Sunday with a chance of scattered showers. This system should bring some fresh snow to the Cascades & Blues beginning Saturday night through Monday with accumulations of (2-4") Blues and (3-7") Cascades. Expect and rainy day on Monday and a slight chance of showers on Tuesday.
Warmer Temperatures On The Way
