Partly to mostly sunny and warmer today. A weak disturbance could produce a stray shower or thunderstorm overnight. Morning temperatures in the 50s, low-mid 70s by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 80s.
We currently have an upper level low/trough off the west coast and a ridge of high pressure over the Rockies. This will produce a southerly flow in the Pacific Northwest, pumping warm air, moisture and instability into the region. Thus, increasing our chances for showers and thunderstorms through Friday. Several disturbances embedded in the flow could trigger a stray storm tonight-early morning, Thursday afternoon/evening and tomorrow night. A few of these storms could be locally strong.
Friday looks to have the best chance for strong to severe storms as the upper level low sends a cold front into the region during the afternoon and evening. The instability and upper level shear (wind) will increase during this period. This will help any storms that develop to produce hail, strong winds, heavy downpours, and frequent lightning. Highs will remain in the low-mid 80s through Friday.