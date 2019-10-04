Happy Friday!!! Mostly cloudy this morning with a slight chance for a stray sprinkle. Becoming partly sunny and a little breezy later this afternoon. Morning temperatures in the upper 30s-mid 40s, upper 50s-low 60s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid-upper 60s!
Upper level trough pushing east of the region later today, this will result in a northwesterly flow and upslope (showers) conditions for the Blues. High pressure builds into the Pacific Northwest tomorrow resulting in some nice weather and a warming trend through next Monday. Highs in the mid-upper 60s Saturday, near 70 on Sunday and low-mid 70s Monday.
A stronger cold front arrives Tuesday with gusty winds and a chance for showers, highs in the mid 60s. High pressure and a cooler air mass moves into the region on Wednesday with highs in the mid 50s-near 60 and overnight lows falling to near freezing.