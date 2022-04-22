Mostly sunny this morning, then a slight chance (10-20%) for a stray shower between 2-8 pm. Morning temperatures in the 30s, mid 50s-near 60 by noon and afternoon highs in the mid-upper 60s.
An upper level low off the coast of California will move inland today. The circulation around this low will send a little moisture north into our region today and when combined with daytime heating should be able to produce a stray shower or thunderstorm. Clearing skies overnight with lows in the mid 30s-near 40.
Head outdoor this weekend. High pressure will provide us with sunshine and warmer temperatures. Highs in the mid 60s-70 on Saturday. Mostly sunny and warmer on Sunday with a few afternoon clouds, highs in the low-mid 70s and lows in the 40.
Early next week another system arrives with breezy/gusty winds and a chance for showers late Monday into early Tuesday morning. Highs falling into the mid 60s-near 70s Monday and low-mid 60s by Tuesday. A little ridging should keep us dry on Wednesday with cooler than average temperatures. Highs in the low-mid 60s and lows in the 30s. Another system will give us a chance for scattered showers late Thursday through Friday, highs near 60 and lows in the upper 30s-low 40s.
