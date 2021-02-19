Areas of freezing fog this morning with spotty light freezing rain or drizzle mainly in Morrow/Umatilla counties and into the Washington foothills. Mostly cloudy with a little sunshine this afternoon. Morning temperatures in the mid 20s, upper 30s by noon and afternoon highs near 40.
The northwesterly flow will continue through the weekend sending several disturbances into the Pacific Northwest. This will produce more mountain snow though Saturday and a slight chance for lower elevation rain showers. Depending on the timing we could see a few flakes too, but I'm not expecting any accumulation.
Gusty winds develop Sunday and Monday as the pressure gradient tightens with gusts 30-40 mph. Another system will increase our rain chances late Sunday-Monday and cause our snow levels to climb to 4-6,000. We will need to keep an eye on the potential for some minor flooding (clogged storm drains, low lying areas with poor drainage) as temperatures climb into 50s on Monday and Tuesday. I am not expecting river flooding at this time.
Little cooler and breezy Tuesday afternoon, Highs near 50. Partly sunny and dry for Wednesday, highs in the upper 40s and lows in the 20s-30s. Another system for Thursday with gusty winds, mountain snow and rain for the lower elevations.