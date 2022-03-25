Partly cloudy and mild today. Morning temperatures in the 30s-40s, mid 50s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid-upper 60s.
A front, that is currently off the coast, will move over the ridge providing the region with a mix of clouds and sun today. This front will bring a few showers to the Cascades this evening and tomorrow. Our weather will remain dry through the weekend with highs in the mid 60s-low 70s and lows in the 40s.
The ridge slides east on Monday as a strong front moves inland bringing rain to the mountains and a slight chance for showers east of the Cascades. The pressure gradient tightens Monday resulting in breezy to windy conditions with gusts 25-35 mph. Highs in the mid-upper 60s. Cooler, dry and breezy on Tuesday with highs in the mid 60s. The weather continues through Thursday with highs in the low-mid 60s and lows in the 30s.
