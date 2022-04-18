Cloudy skies, gusty winds and scattered showers tonight through the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys and Columbia Basin. Lows tonight in the low 30s for the Kittitas/Yakima Valley and low 40s in the Columbia Basin. Snow levels drop to the 2,000’ level overnight impacting the mountain passes with 1-4" of snow accumulation.
Tomorrow will be mostly dry and sunny with breezy to gusty winds of 10-15 mph and gusts of 25-30 mph daytime highs in the 50s and 60s.
Wednesday afternoon-Thursday morning the next system arrives bringing scattered showers to the lower elevations and Yes more mountain snow showers with accumulations of 3-7".
Friday is mostly sunny and warming into the low to mid 60s.
Warmer weekend with a chance of showers and temperatures flirting with 70 degrees by Monday.
