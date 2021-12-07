Cloudy skies tonight and cold overnight lows in the 30s with temperatures in Tri-Cities rising after 3 am into the 40s. Get ready for a windy day Wednesday as our next system arrives winds (30 to 40 mph) and heavy mountain snow for the Cascades (4-8") and Blues (1-4") and a slight chance of stray showers through the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys daytime highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. Weather will be very active tomorrow through the weekend with snow accumulations of (1-2') in the Cascades and (10-18") in the Blues.
WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM WEDNESDAY TO 10 AM
THURSDAY FOR THE CASCADE CREST & STEVENS PASS
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected Cascade Crest & Stevens Pass. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 15 inches. Winds gusting 35 to as high as 50 mph.
* WHERE...Stevens Pass. * WHEN...From 4 AM Wednesday to 10 AM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Roads will likely become slick and snow covered. Travel could be very difficult. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches and create blowing snow.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.