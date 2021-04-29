Partly sunny and very warm today.  Morning temperatures in the 50s-60s, mid 70s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid-upper 80s.
 
Cooler (but, still above average) and breezy tomorrow as the ridge shifts east a westerly flow will develop, allowing cooler marine air to spill over the Cascades.  Highs will drop into the upper 70s-low 80s.   The westerly flow will kick a few disturbances across the region producing breezy winds with gusts 20-35 mph, and a chance for mountain showers.  Unfortunately, the lower elevations will remain dry, and combined with the winds expect the fire danger to increase (especially in the Columbia Basin) Friday-Sunday.  Highs in the low-mid 70s and lows in the 40s.  Winds should relax a bit on Sunday and then increase again by Monday, highs in the low-mid 70s and overnight lows in the 30s-low 40s.  
 
The forecast looks to remain dry through next Thursday.  We could be in for a rough fire season...

