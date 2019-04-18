Good Morning,
Early morning showers/sprinkles in the Yakima and Kittitas Valleys, otherwise partly to mostly sunny today with high clouds and the warmest day of the year. Morning temperatures in the 50s, near 70 by noon and afternoon highs in the mid 70s-near 80.
A ridge of high pressure is currently sitting over the Pacific Northwest this morning. Satellite showing a weak short wave moving down the front side of the ridge. Radar is confirming that this disturbance is squeezing out some light showers and sprinkles over the Kittitas and Yakima Valleys. These showers should end around 7 am. Everyone else will likey remain dry today with varying amounts of high clouds.
A cold front sitting off the coast will begin to move onshore tonight and spread showers east of the Cascades tomorrow. Look for the showers to start in the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys by late morning-midday and in the Tri-Cities by afternoon. The showers will be pushing into the Blues by tomorrow night. Winds will also be breezy ahead and behind the front with gusts 20-25 mph. Cooler tomorrow with highs in the mid 60s-low 70s.
High pressure returns Easter weekend with dry weather and a slow warming trend through early next week. Weather models are hinting at a slight chance for a few showers next Wednesday.