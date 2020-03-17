Another beautiful day out there again today! But yet another cold night ahead as those low temperatures drop down into the upper 20s and low 30s tonight.
A ridge of high pressure slowly starts to move in tomorrow from the north and will kick start that warming trend for the rest of the week into the weekend. Everyone will remain mostly sunny and dry through Saturday. Highs tomorrow in the upper 50s, low 60s on Thursday and mid 60s this weekend. So as those kiddos stay home from school this week, maybe a walk outside will be a fun activity to do with the family.
Cloud will increase Sunday as a low pressure system develops off the Pacific Northwest coast. This low will send moisture into WA/OR on Monday, increasing our rain shower chances. Highs cool into the upper 50s-near 60.