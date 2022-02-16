Mostly clear skies tonight light breezes and low temperatures in the 20s and 30s. A warming trend will continue through Friday and gusty to breezy winds will impact the region Thursday the windiest areas will be in the Kittitas/Yakima Valleys and along the foothills of the Blues winds 10-20 mph and gusts 35+ mph high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s flirting with 60s in some areas. A cold front moves in Saturday night through Monday bringing gusty winds Saturday and a chance of lowland rain showers and mountain snow Saturday night into Sunday. There is a chance of rain/mix Monday and light snow flurries Tuesday with much cooler temperatures next week high only hitting the upper 30s... Faux spring is over and winter takes the wheel.
// WATCH SWX //
Warming Trend Through Saturday...Then Winter Returns
