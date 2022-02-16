Mostly clear skies tonight light breezes and low temperatures in the 20s and 30s. A warming trend will continue through Friday and gusty to breezy winds will impact the region Thursday the windiest areas will be in the Kittitas/Yakima Valleys and along the foothills of the Blues winds 10-20 mph and gusts 35+ mph high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s flirting with 60s in some areas. A cold front moves in Saturday night through Monday bringing gusty winds Saturday and a chance of lowland rain showers and mountain snow Saturday night into Sunday. There is a chance of rain/mix Monday and light snow flurries Tuesday with much cooler temperatures next week high only hitting the upper 30s... Faux spring is over and winter takes the wheel.  

More Weather Updates Here

Tags