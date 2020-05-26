Partly sunny and warmer today with breezy winds (gusts 25 mph) in the Kittitas Valley. Morning temperatures in the 50s-60s, mid 70s by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 80s.
High pressure building into the Pacific Northwest will kick off a warming trend today and lasting through Friday. Warm Tuesday with highs in the mid 80s, and becoming hot Thursday/Friday with highs in the low-mid 90s! The last time we saw 90s was September, 2019.
A couple of weather weather systems will bring us a few showers and stray thunderstorms Friday night-Saturday. Winds will become gusty Saturday as temperatures cool into the upper 80s-low 90s. Much cooler behind the front on Sunday and Monday with highs in the mid-upper 70s.