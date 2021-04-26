Early morning clouds, then becoming mostly sunny by midday and a little breezy this afternoon. Morning temperatures in the 30s-40s, low-mid 60s by noon and afternoon highs near 70.
An upper-level low is currently over southeast Oregon and Northern CA/NV and moving east towards southern Idaho. This will provide the Oregon Blues with a little wrap around moisture and instability. Resulting in a slight chance for a few showers and maybe a stray thunderstorm this afternoon from Ukiah, OR to Idaho. High pressure off the coast will build inland later this afternoon, sitting the stage for another warming trend with highs in the mid 80s by Thursday.
The ridge will begin to shift east Friday as a weather system approaches the coast. This will cool temperatures a bit with increasing high clouds and breezy winds developing. The system will move across the Pacific Northwest this weekend with breezy winds, cooler temperatures and a chance for mountain showers. Highs in the low-mid 70s and lows in the 40s.