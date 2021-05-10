Mostly sunny and a little warmer today. Morning temperatures in the 40s-50s, upper 60s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid 70s.
High pressure building offshore will set the stage for another warming trend with highs climbing into the low-mid 80s this week. This morning we do have an upper-level low to our east over ID/MT. This low will provide a little wrap around moisture into the Oregon Blues and giving them a slight chance for a few stray afternoon showers. Breezy winds develop Friday as a weak disturbance clips far northeastern Washington with a slight chance for a few showers near Spokane. Everyone else should remain dry with highs in the 80s.
A couple of weak disturbances this weekend will bring us a few stray mountain showers and slightly cooler temperatures through next Monday. Highs in the mid 70s-low 80s.